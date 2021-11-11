CrimeStoppers announces $5K reward for help identifying Opelika Jane Doe

The Opelika Police Department continues to search for answers in the decade-old case of a young girl whose remains were found in a trailer park.

The Central Alabama Crime Stoppers said this week they are offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps identify the girl. Her skeletal remains were found Jan. 28, 2012, at a trailer park on Hurst Street in Opelika, and it’s estimated she died sometime in 2010 or 2011, with a particular focus on the summer or fall of 2011.

Thus far, the investigation has determined the child is 4–7 years old, had medium-length black hair styled in cornrows, was likely abused or malnourished in life and was born and raised in Alabama or one of the surrounding southern states.

Her height, weight and eye color cannot be determined, according to officials. A long-sleeve pink shirt with heart-shaped buttons and small ruffles near the neckline was recovered near the remains, though police say it is unknown if it belonged to the child.

She possibly had ties to Orlando, Florida.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of Baby Jane Doe is encouraged to call Opelika Police at 334-705-5220 or Crime Stoppers at 1-833-AL1-STOP. You can also click here to submit a tip online.