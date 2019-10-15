Reward offered for Kamille McKinney, Birmingham toddler kidnapped from party

The state of Alabama is offering a reward in the search for a 3-year-old girl who police say has been missing since she was abducted from a birthday party.

Gov. Kay Ivey's office announced a $5,000 reward Tuesday for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the disappearance of Kamille McKinney.

A person requesting to remain anonymous also has pledged $1,000.

Authorities say the girl nicknamed "Cupcake" was kidnapped from a birthday party on Saturday by a stranger in a dark SUV. Read more HERE and HERE

Police are appealing for witnesses, information and video. They believe there are still people who might have information.

A vehicle was located and police say two people of interest are being questioned, but the child's whereabouts are unknown.

They have not been charged.

If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Birmingham Police Department hotline at 205-297-8413. An additional tip line is available at 205-297-8413 and you can report anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.