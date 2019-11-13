Revisit Huntsville’s deadly 1989 tornado at 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday on WAAY 31

A deadly F-4 tornado ripped through South Huntsville 30 years ago, changing the lives of many.
WAAY 31 was live on the scene in 1989, and this week we’re taking a look back at those impacted by the storm.
We’ll share inspirational stories from those who survived and the heroes who rescued them.
And you’ll also learn how advancements in technology are used to keep you safer today.
Join us at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday on WAAY 31 to see it all.
