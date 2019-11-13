Clear

Revisit Huntsville’s deadly 1989 tornado at 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday on WAAY 31

We’ll share inspirational stories from those who survived and the heroes who rescued them.

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 4:24 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A deadly F-4 tornado ripped through South Huntsville 30 years ago, changing the lives of many.

WAAY 31 was live on the scene in 1989, and this week we’re taking a look back at those impacted by the storm.

And you’ll also learn how advancements in technology are used to keep you safer today.

Join us at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday on WAAY 31 to see it all.

