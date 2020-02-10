A big signing day for Athens High School.
Keenan Hambrick signed with Western Carolina University. Caden Shoulders signed with West Alabama. Congrats to both guys on your achievements!
Related Content
- Reviewing the Golden Eagles signing day
- Auburn’s golden eagle Nova, War Eagle VII, possibly in early stages of heart failure
- UNA Signing Day Recap
- Super Bowl LII: Eagles win!
- Alabama A&M Signing Day Recap
- Golden State Killer DNA Concerns
- 2019 Golden Globe nominees announced
- Golden Globe 2020 nominations revealed
- Early signing period for the 2020 National Signing Day
- Eagles soar to another softball title
Scroll for more content...