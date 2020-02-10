Clear
Reviewing the Golden Eagles signing day

Athens High holds signing day for football.

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 12:39 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

A big signing day for Athens High School. 

Keenan Hambrick signed with Western Carolina University. Caden Shoulders signed with West Alabama. Congrats to both guys on your achievements! 

