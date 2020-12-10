Reunited! Hazel Green Elementary School teacher gets big surprise from soldier son

A Hazel Green Elementary School kindergarten teacher got a huge surprise Thursday morning any mom would love.

About 7:30 a.m., Peyton Cox stopped by the classroom to surprise his mom, Monica Thrower.

Peyton Cox and his mother, Monica Thrower (Photo courtesy of Madison County Schools) Peyton Cox and his mother, Monica Thrower (Photo courtesy of Madison County Schools)

They haven’t seen each other in about nine months.

Peyton left Hazel Green on March 1 to begin Basic Training for the Alabama Army National Guard at Fort Jackson in South Carolina. He graduated in May, but family was not allowed to attend due to coronavirus restrictions.

Peyton then moved to Fort Gordon in Georgia to complete Advanced Individual Training. Again, his family couldn’t attend his Dec. 9 graduation due to coronavirus restrictions.

Peyton is a Private 2nd Class. His unit is being deployed to the Middle East for training and support. He will be gone for another 10 months.

The surprise was planned by Peyton and his family, and Hazel Green Elementary School Principal Dr. Sheila Jones worked with staff members to make it happen. Peyton attended the school when he was a child.