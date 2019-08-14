Temporarily more seasonable

That trend holds through Friday, but the heat intensifies heading into the weekend. For Thursday, temperatures start in the upper 60s and climb to the lower 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Rain stays out of the forecast until Sunday and even then, it's only an isolated afternoon chance. Storms do become more widespread through the first half of next week, however.
Now let's go back to the temperatures. Highs creep back above average starting Friday afternoon and the heat starts to become a problem again by Saturday. Highs across the Valley will be in the mid 90s and even upper 90s in isolated spots. On Sunday, that trend holds as most locations stay dry. The one benefit of the return of the storms to the forecast (besides the obvious much-needed rainfall), is the fact that they keep temperatures in check through at least Wednesday.
