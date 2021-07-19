Return to in-person learning beneficial to students' mental health

Heading back to school in person could not only positively affect your child's education, but mental health as well.

We heard from a child psychiatrist about the benefits of returning to the classroom.

A north Alabama child psychiatrist said kids need to have contact with other kids, but last school year many kids spent the year at home taking classes online. One parent we spoke to, agrees.

"They do need to go back to school like I think we all can agree that we made sacrifices, we made some difficult choices, but I do think for their long-term mental health that the socialization and the routine of things is very beneficial and helpful," said Cynthia Headrick, Huntsville City Schools Mom.

Headrick said that all of her kids did virtual schooling last year, but being home all the time impacted them.

"Even my two that we're kind of more introverted I could see they need that interaction," said Headrick.

And it wasn't just socialization with peers that her kids were missing out on, but also the connections they had with their teachers.

"We have a very dedicated group of individuals and a lot goes into mentoring our kids. It's not just teaching them a, b, and c. And some of those relationships just can't, it's just not as connected when you're virtual," said Headrick.

With so many changes happening during the Coronavirus pandemic a north Alabama child psychiatrist said he saw more anxiety and tension than normal in his patients last year.

"A lot of kids were having a hard time being able to stay focused on their work. A lot of kids were missing being able to have time with their friends. A lot of kids had a hard time sticking to a regular schedule and had more trouble getting along with their siblings and their parents," said Dr. Timothy Whalen, a north Alabama child psychiatrist.

But he said kids returning to school will have a positive effect on their mental health.

"I think everyone's going to enjoy getting to go back," said Dr. Whalen.

"I also think that it's going to be beneficial," said Headrick.

Dr. Whalen said with kids returning to in-person learning they will have a lot more structure to their day than virtual learning and he said structure is something we all need.