Retired officers training churches on how to respond to dangerous situations

Churches in North Alabama are working to make sure members know what to do in case of an active shooter situation.

"In this particular day and age, there is some trouble in some churches," Jeff Bennett said.

Bennett is a pastor at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Huntsville. He says his security team is already benefiting from the training at Executive Security Services.

"These are situations that could have escalated, but they did not. We were on top of it," Bennett said.

Bennett is also a retired officer. He uses his free time to work with Executive Security training churches and businesses across North Alabama on how to deal with situations that could become dangerous.

The goal is to teach church members what to do from simple self defense to a state-of-the-art simulation of a dangerous situation.

"If they make mistakes, and everybody does, we want them to make those mistakes here," Taylor said.

That's why the owner Tom Taylor encourages all churches to create a security team and to train to before something bad does happen.

"Churches are starting to realize it's not like it was 25 year ago, or 20 years ago, or even 10 years ago."

The Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office is planning church safety conferences to help pastors and worship leaders decide what kind of security measures to take.

They will go over the legal information about what churches can and can't do. They also hope to connect churches to local safety resources and will even have a vendor show at the conference.

"What they need is resources and direction and that's what they asked from us, and we are pulling together speakers that can give them that," Mike Swafford with the Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office said.

The conference will be at the end of February or the beginning of March.