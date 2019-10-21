Retired coach Mark Richt 'doing fine' after heart attack

Former Georgia and Miami coach Mark Richt tweeted Monday that he is recovering from a heart attack.
The 59-year-old Richt is working as a studio analyst for the ACC Network.
Richt spent the past three seasons as Miami coach before surprisingly retiring from his alma mater in December. Before that he had coached Georgia for 15 years.
"I am assuming word travels fast," Richt posted. "So I wanted to be able to inform everyone that I did have a heart attack this morning. I am doing fine. As I went through the experience I had peace knowing I was going to heaven but I was going to miss my wife. I plan to be at work this week."
