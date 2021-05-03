Retired Major General appointed to serve as new Jackson County Commision chairman

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Monday that she has appointed a new chairman of the Jackson County Commission.

Retired Maj. Gen. William Nance Jr. begins serving as chairman immediately.

Former chairman Tim Guffey submitted his resignation last year due to health reasons. That resignation went into effect last month.

However, Guffey had been on administrative leave since December. He was put on leave and not allowed to perform any duties after an investigation into illegal surveillance cameras at the Jackson County Courthouse was launched.