Retired Colbert County judge picked for Limestone County sheriff’s criminal case

A retired Colbert County judge will preside over the criminal case of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.
Pride Tompkins was appointed to oversee the case by Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Tom Parker.
Blakely has been indicted on 13 counts of theft and ethics charges. He continues to serve as sheriff.
The need for the appointment came after four Limestone County judges recused themselves from Blakely’s case.
Circuit Judges Robert Baker and Chad Wise and District Judges Doug Patterson and Matthew Huggins announced their decisions earlier this week.
