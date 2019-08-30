Clear
BREAKING NEWS 'Mary Tyler Moore Show' star Valerie Harper dies at 80 Full Story

Retired Colbert County judge picked for Limestone County sheriff’s criminal case

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely has been indicted on 13 counts of theft and ethics charges.

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 5:39 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A retired Colbert County judge will preside over the criminal case of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.

Pride Tompkins was appointed to oversee the case by Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Tom Parker.

Blakely has been indicted on 13 counts of theft and ethics charges. He continues to serve as sheriff.

The need for the appointment came after four Limestone County judges recused themselves from Blakely’s case.

Circuit Judges Robert Baker and Chad Wise and District Judges Doug Patterson and Matthew Huggins announced their decisions earlier this week.

Read Blakely’s indictment here

Learn more about his arrest here

Read more about the judges’ recusals here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events