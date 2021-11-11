Retired Army veteran creates special display for Veterans Day

In Jackson County, one Army veteran debuted a very special collection for veterans Thursday.

"These are things that no one has ever seen," said David Rogers.

The collection features signatures, photos and original prints of newspapers from and about the wars — hundreds of them, all on display. Most items depict a very special man or woman who served in the armed forces and earned the Medal of Honor.

Some of the items have never been displayed. It's a collection very near and dear to Rogers' heart, and on Thursday morning, he shared it with fellow veterans after a Veterans Day service in Scottsboro.

"I started collecting since I was in the military," he told WAAY 31. "I decided to start collecting something I thought was different, of Medal of Honor recipients' signatures."

Rogers has met some of the recipients, and most, he asked for them to sign something just for them, to be prized in moments like this.

But, those aren't the only special guests. Rogers even placed his father on display, as a way to give thanks for his service as well.

"He won a Silver Star for gallantry, so I thought I'd honor him by putting his picture and his story on the table, also," Rogers said.

Even though Veterans Day is only one day, Rogers said he loves how Alabamians make sure to make him and others feel welcome every day. He asked that people continue to thank veterans, "because if it wasn't for the veterans that have fought, it'd be a different world."

Other veterans, much like Rogers, said they hope people take advantage of places like the Veterans Memorial Park in Scottsboro. They said people can learn so much about veterans, even those who don't have names.