$1.7 million in upgrades preventing Deshler football stadium in Tuscumbia from flooding

A flood mitigation plan in Tuscumbia appears to be working. Cave Street and the Deshler High School football stadium are dry Wednesday afternoon, despite some three inches of rain.

"It floods constantly. You can't even go into the stadium," said AJ Petty.

AJ Petty lives near Cave Street, which is right next to the football stadium. Anytime there are flash floods or heavy amounts of rain, Cave Street and the football stadium usually flood.

Wednesday's rains didn't flood anything, thanks to Tuscumbia City Schools' retention pond.

"We were excited to see the retention pond actually working today even though it's not completed," said Chris Hand, Tuscumbia City Schools' facilities director.

Hand said the school system is spending $1.7 million to build the retention pond, add better drainage pipes and fix the football field to stop it from flooding. He says it's working.

"The pond has a million and a half gallon capacity and it did not fill up. The pump is keeping up even though there is just one working," said Hand.

More pumps will be added to the pond once it's complete, and the stadium will also have a new track and field. The school system may also add some new sports, like soccer and pole vaulting.

Petty said the retention pond and stadium upgrades aren't just a benefit for students, but for everyone in Tuscumbia as well.

"We can actually have traffic going up and down Cave Street now. Of course, no more flooding. Everybody loves that. You get to walk a better track now. It's a better stadium all together," said Petty.

Crews will have to drain all of this water out to continue constructing the retention pond. They are still on track to be done with the project by August 31st.