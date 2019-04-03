Resurfacing project on Clinton Avenue causing problems for businesses

Road work in downtown Huntsville is causing traffic delays.

The resurfacing work is taking place on Clinton Avenue, and the project includes adding sidewalks and improving crosswalks. The first of three phases is currently underway at Woodson Street.

WAAY 31 found out how businesses in the area have been impacted by the new project.

At Azteca Mexican Restaurant, employees said they're happy to see the area getting some much-needed improvements. Both of their old entrances are now blocked by the newly-paved sidewalk, leaving only one entrance in and out.

They said their business hasn't struggled, and probably won't, but other businesses said that's not the case for them.

"They had the orange cones up and down our pull-in spots for the parking, and that kind of scared away customers because they didn't know where to pull in or park," said Vickie Wolchesky, who works at Flucy Lucy Antique Market.

The Flucy Lucy Antique Market is located on Clinton Avenue. Wolchesky said she's excited for safer streets, but it has hurt their business due to the lack of parking and traffic delays from construction. She also said she is hopeful businesses across the street can help make up for the loss.

"Hopefully with the 809 Campus over there, they start bringing people in and great parking there, come on over," said Wolchesky.

One business across the street didn't want to go on camera but told WAAY 31, when the weather is nice, they do encourage people to get out and walk around the area to try new things.

A salon on Clinton Avenue told us morning traffic delays hurt not only their employees, but their customers as well.

"If the traffic is bad, it just kind of stinks, because you don't really have notice it's going to be bad," said Sandy Jaqubino, who works at Fringe Salon.

Jaqubino said she is glad improvements are being made but wishes it didn't affect so many people during the day.

"I know that the city needs to keep up with the infrastructure and growth that we're having. I think some things could be planned a little differently,"

In a written statement, Huntsville Public Works Department said the construction on this road will be completed by mid-summer. The other two phases of this project include making the area more handicap accessible and adding bike lanes.