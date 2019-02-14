Results released for Huntsville public transit study

After months of community input meetings, we now know the results of a city-wide public transit study. Huntsville City Council members were presented with the results of the study at Thursday's meeting.

The two most requested changes by far were extended service during the weekdays and added Saturday service. In addition to those top recommendations, it was suggested the city cut transit shuttle service to south Huntsville, specifically south of Four Mile Post Road. The study showed that's where ridership is low.

The plan is to reallocate that service to areas like University Drive where ridership is high and people are more likely to utilize the service.

The study revealed that across the board, the use of public transportation is up in Huntsville, but the service hasn't changed. The first step in fixing that is slated for July. That's when the city's expected to add Saturday shuttle services from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and extend weekday service to 9:00 p.m. It's recommended they eventually extend weekday hours to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday service to 8:00 p.m.

The presentation did confirm service increases are included in this year's budget.