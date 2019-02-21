Clear
Results from 5A and 7A boys regional finals

East Limestone and Huntsville both lose Wednesday

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 10:36 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

East Limestone gave it their best shot falling short in regional final to Wenonah. Wenonah scored 27 points in the third, final 64-42.

Huntsville also fell to Hoover 62-52.

