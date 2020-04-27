Restaurants reopen dining rooms for service in some parts of Tennessee

On Monday, restaurants in some parts of Tennessee are reopening before the state's safer at home order expires.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is working to reopen the state's economy. Restaurants can only reopen at 50% capacity and the state recommends employees wear face masks.

One man told WAAY 31 he will visit local restaurants to show his support and that this is a step in the right direction.

"I don't know if normal will ever be normal again. You know, I just hope people practice the guidelines, safety, and that we're able to get our country back on track," said Fayetteville resident, Ernie Roles.

On Wednesday, retail stores can reopen as long as they limit the number of people inside the store. Businesses in the state's larger cities like Nashville are not allowed to reopen just yet.

Lee said he is not extending the state's safer at home order that expires Thursday.