Tennessee Valley restaurants and grocery stores open on Thanksgiving

Here's a list of some grocery stores and restaurants in the Tennessee Valley that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Some times will vary from normal business hours.

---

Grocery Stores:

* Earth Fare - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

* Foodland - 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

* Kroger - 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

* Lucky's Supermarket - 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

* Piggly Wiggly - 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

* Save-A-Lot - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

* The Fresh Market - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

* Warehouse Discount Grocery - 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

* Whole Foods - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Restaurants:

* Applebees - 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. open 364 days a year, every day but Christmas

* Denny's - 24 hours

* Golden Corral Buffet and Grill - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

* IHOP - 24 hours

* Metro Diner - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

* Ruth's Chris Steak House - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

* Starbucks - varies by location

* Texas de Brazil - 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.