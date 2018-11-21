Tennessee Valley restaurants and grocery stores open on Thanksgiving

Here's a list of some grocery stores and restaurants in the Tennessee Valley that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Some times will vary from normal business hours.
---
Grocery Stores:
* Earth Fare - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
* Foodland - 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
* Kroger - 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
* Lucky's Supermarket - 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
* Piggly Wiggly - 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
* Save-A-Lot - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
* The Fresh Market - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
* Warehouse Discount Grocery - 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
* Whole Foods - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Restaurants:
* Applebees - 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.
* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. open 364 days a year, every day but Christmas
* Denny's - 24 hours
* Golden Corral Buffet and Grill - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
* IHOP - 24 hours
* Metro Diner - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
* Ruth's Chris Steak House - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
* Starbucks - varies by location
* Texas de Brazil - 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
