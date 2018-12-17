Clear

Restaurants competing for "Bama's Best Breakfast" title

Local restaurants are competing to earn the title of "Bama's Best Breakfast."

It's time to cast your vote as two local restaurants battle it out to earn the title as "Bama's Best Breakfast."

On Monday, Tater's Restaurant in Luvern is battling it out with Staggs Grocery in Florence. On Tuesday, another Florence restaurant, Big Bad Breakfast will compete against Ray's Restaurant in Dothan.

The winner of both rounds will face off in the final round on Thursday, so make sure to vote HERE.

