Huntsville restaurants coming to grips with new coronavirus restrictions

Friday was the first full day restaurants across the state had to comply with a new state health order

Because of coronavirus, you can't dine-in at restaurants, bars and breweries until April!

Now, Huntsville restaurants are adjusting.

WAAY 31 spoke with employees at a restaurant that's changing the way it serves customers.

At the Po Boy Factory they're only taking curbside and to-go orders in light of the coronavirus so people can still support small businesses.

"Most of us have been here for years. We've all been through thick and thin together and we'll get through this together," said Tiffiny.

Tiffiny has been a waitress at Po Boy Factory for nearly 20 years.

She told WAAY 31 she's noticed a lot of changes since coronavirus was confirmed in North Alabama.

"It's different. We're learning and it's a learning curve. We're doing the best we can. We have great customers that are always understanding," she said.

The state healthlasts until early April.

But one thing Tiffiny wants people to know is that they're still open.

"Please support your small, local businesses like us. We are struggling to keep the doors open, just to keep afloat. Every little bit helps. Every order helps. Every small purchase you do helps," she said.

Employees say their biggest concern is whether or not they'll be able to stay open or closed but for now they want to stay open and give you those smiles you so deserve.