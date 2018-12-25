Restaurants and stores open on Christmas Day

If you procrastinated this Christmas and still need to purchase a gift you're in luck because there are some stores that are still open on Christmas day. There are also some restaurants that remained open throughout the Tennessee Valley.
Stores and Restaurants open on Christmas Day:
CVS
Family Dollar (Call ahead ,varies by location)
Walgreen's
Starbucks (Some locations are open. Call ahead to verify)
Movie Theater (Most theaters offer showings on Christmas day)
Ruth Chris
Sonic
Waffle House
Ihop
Buffalo Wild Wings
Cracker Barrell
Panda Express
Applebee's
