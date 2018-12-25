Clear

Restaurants and stores open on Christmas Day

Don't worry! There are places still open on Christmas.

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 12:40 PM
Posted By: Samantha Norman

If you procrastinated this Christmas and still need to purchase a gift you're in luck because there are some stores that are still open on Christmas day. There are also some restaurants that remained open throughout the Tennessee Valley.

Stores and Restaurants open on Christmas Day:

CVS

Family Dollar (Call ahead ,varies by location)


Walgreen's

Starbucks (Some locations are open. Call ahead to verify)

Movie Theater (Most theaters offer showings on Christmas day)

Ruth Chris

Sonic

Waffle House

Ihop

Buffalo Wild Wings

Cracker Barrell

Panda Express

Applebee's

