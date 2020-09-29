Restaurant near Highway 231 detour happy road is back open

Tuesday was the first full day part of Highway 231 is open to drivers.

One employee at the Top of the Mountain Cafe says it was a very busy day for the staff at the restaurant.

"It's been like Christmas Day around here. We've had so much more traffic," said Myra Young, Top of the Mountain Cafe cook.

The cafe sits right off Highway 231 near the Morgan and Marshall county line near the detour in Morgan City.

Young says when that part of the highway was closed, there wasn't really any traffic.

Now she says with the road back open she hopes to see some new faces as well as familiar ones.

"We've seen a lot of our used to be regulars from Lacey's Spring that hasn't been able to get up here because it's such a hassle," said Young.