Restaurant fire in Somerville leaves 10 people without jobs

Officials are now investigating the cause of a fire at Kickin' Butts BBQ and Catering in Somerville. Firefighters say the fire started around 3 a.m. Monday morning. Officials say no one was hurt and the building has smoke damage. WAAY 31 spoke to the owner of the restaurant, Adam Sheppard. Sheppard told us the kitchen is gone and they are just working to find anything salvageable in the building. Sheppard says he was shocked when he saw how damaged the restaurant was.

"I don't know of any words to describe it. I'm really heartbroken right now. This is tough. I've been building this thing for two and a half years," said Sheppard.

Alabama Fire Marshal will be arriving to the building in the next couple of hours. Sheppard says he will re-open the restaurant, it just may take some time.