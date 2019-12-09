Law enforcement officers have help dealing with times of tragedy

Limestone County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Stephen Young said the law enforcement community is dealing with the tragic death of Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III partially by carrying his legacy forward.

"While we try to give each other all the support we can at the same time we've got a job to do," said Stephen Young, Limestone County Sheriff's Office. "We're here just like officer Clardy was....Going out in the community to make it a little better and that's the goal."

He says most agencies, including the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, have access to counseling services and larger agencies even staff a full time counselor. Just north at the Ardmore police department, where Clardy worked for 4 years in the nineties, counseling services are available.

"If something like that happens we send them to counseling....Because that's a tragedy to deal with," said Ardmore Police Chief James Kennedy.

Young told said it's not just counseling and carrying a legacy forward that helps heal, it's a community coming together.

"It's important in these times that we see the support that we have from the community that people reach out and thankfully they're doing that," said Young.