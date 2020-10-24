Residents watch as confederate monument is put back together at Maple Hill Cemetery

Friday morning some people watched as the confederate monument was moved from the front of the Madison County Courthouse to Maple Hill Cemetery.

"I walked by here today just to see the monument put up. I like the way they handled it with care," said Dan Tatum, resident of Five Points.

Dan Tatum says he watched as crews put the monument back together at Maple Hill Cemetery.

"This is a very good place for it to be..."the courthouse was the proper place for it at one time, but the courthouse has changed. The city has changed. The beliefs of a lot of people have changed," said Dan Tatum, resident of Five Points.

Tatum says he hopes putting the monument in this spot will help to bring people together moving forward.

"As we go on we’ve got to be together, we’ve got to unite as one and not have the division that we have," said Dan Tatum, resident of Five Points.