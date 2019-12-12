Residents of Huntsville neighborhood getting a say in improvements

People living off Memorial Parkway and Governors Drive in Huntsville got their chance to say what changes they want to see in the area.

The city of is getting $1.3 million in grant money for new affordable housing and businesses in the neighborhood.

"We need it bad," said Sandra Gardner, family lives in the neighborhood.

Ceclia Petty lives in the Butler Terrace neighborhood.

She says it needs a face lift.

"These apartments are real old. There’s cracks in the walls, it’s peeling and plumbing issues, just a lot of stuff," said Petty.

The city of Huntsville is one of four cities in the United States to get a choice neighborhood planning grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Thursday morning, about 50 people packed a room at the First Baptist Church in Huntsville to hear how the money can be spent.

"I feel like somebody really cares about my fellow citizens and I being a part of Butler Terrace, that someone really does care and that someone is listening," said Kristine Wyszynski, resident.

Residents and city officials hope this $1.3 million grant willtransform this neighborhood and make it a better place to live for generations to come.

"Imagine what we are going to do and how that is going to affect generation after generation. I will be old and gray, well I’m getting gray now, but by the time this thing is completely filled out, we will see something that we can be proud of in the city of Huntsville," said Devyn Keith, City Council President.

Neighbors just want to be heard.

“A playground would be wonderful and a new art gallery for the kids and something for the older people," said Sandra Gardner, whose family lives in the neighborhood.

The city is still in the planning stages of the transition.

They are still hoping for more input from the community in the next couple of months.