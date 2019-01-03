Residents suspect cable installation crews left behind dangerous litter

Residents in a south Huntsville neighborhood suspect cable installation crews are leaving behind dangerous debris in their neighborhood, and they want something to be done.

WAAY 31 took a walk around the neighborhood with Charlie Thorpe, a woman who lives in the Chaffee neighborhood, who found more than 30 pieces of metal wire on just a few streets.

Thorpe said she picks up the trash because she knows how dangerous these metal pieces can be, especially to anyone mowing their lawn.

"That wire is like a projectile. I had a piece, as I ran over it, strike across my shin," Thorpe said.

She also said she's got a pretty good idea of who's to blame.

"It started when they started the work on the utility for the cables. For putting in the fiber optics," Thorpe said.

She said that leads her to believe those are the people leaving the dangerous metal pieces behind, especially since she said she finds most of the debris under utility poles.

According to the city of Huntsville, whoever is leaving this stuff behind is breaking the law. To get the city involved in holding those leaving the trash behind accountable, we're told the first thing you should do is visit the city's homepage and click on Huntsville Connect.

From there you just follow the instructions: enter your address, select a category and title for your problem, and attach a picture of what's wrong. Once you submit your request we're told it goes straight to the department in charge.

"It doesn't have to be a problem. I would think they should be able to find a way to stop the littering," Thorpe said.

A city spokesperson warned WAAY 31 that you may not see an immediate response from your Huntsville Connect submission, but it's a good first step to letting the city know there's a problem.