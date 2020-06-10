Clear

Residents react to Madison Co. Commission vote on moving Confederate monument

The Madison County Commission is now waiting on word from the state to see if they will be able to remove the confederate monument outside the courthouse and lawfully move it to a different location.

Posted: Jun 10, 2020 8:44 PM
Posted By: Sophia Borrelli

Where, when, and if the statue can be moved to are all still unanswered questions.

Where, when, and if the statue can be moved to are all still unanswered questions.

"I want it removed so that it sends a message back that that's no longer good enough for the citizens of Madison County," said a person who attended the Madison County Commission meeting.

"I earnestly request that you do your duty, and my ancestor's war memorial be protected and preserved where it is, as it is," said another person who attended the meeting.

Wednesday, commissioners voted unanimously to ask the state to give them permission to move the monument.

"Proudly I can say this was a unanimous vote from the Madison County Commission and I think that speaks volumes as to where we want to go with this movement," said JesHenry Malone, District Six Commissioner.

As it stands right now, the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act requires local governments to ask for permission to move monuments on public property which are 40 years old or older.

If a monument is removed without the state's permission, the local government could have to pay a $25,000 fine.

One local non-profit president says he has raised enough money to reimburse the county commission to pay the fine if they remove the monument.

"Let's just pay the fine to remove this raciest symbol out of the city," said David Odom, works in Madison County.

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong says it's about removing the statue lawfully.

"Iit is a civil penalty and again I think everyone prefers a legal remedy to this situation," said Strong.

WAAY 31 asked the commission how long members believe it will take until they get a response from the state, and they told us they did not know when that would happen.

Commissioner Phil Vandiver said the best option is to relocate it and have it be in conjunction with the Confederate cemetery.

Malone said there are still discussions as to where the commission would like to move the monument to, but he said one thing is for certain, it does not need to remain on courthouse property.

