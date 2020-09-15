Residents question why Scottsboro Interim Police Chief allowed back at work after arrest, paid leave

The WAAY 31 I-TEAM worked to learn why the Interim Police Chief in Scottsboro is back on the job about one week after his arrest for boating under the influence.

The city of Scottsboro refuses to answer any questions. It sent a one sentence release saying after a review of facts it decided Ron Latimer could return as interim chief, although a court date for his BUI charge isn't scheduled until January 2021.

Skyler McCue said she grew up in Scottsboro and wasn’t pleased when she heard about Latimer's boating under the influence arrest.

"He's supposed to be enforcing these laws that he's actively going against. It doesn't really make much sense," she said.

Another woman from the area explained she was surprised Latimer was allowed to return to work before his legal case was resolved.

"I think it should be finalized and finished before you move on in anything like that even if it's just a drunk driving case or what not," Autumn McLauglin, who lives in Scottsboro, explained.

A spokesperson for the city of Scottsboro said Mayor Robin Shelton, the human resources department and city council members met with Latimer to discuss the facts of the case but didn't say when that happened or what was said.

"I do think that it's a little concerning, yes, that the chief, the main guy, is getting tickets and stuff for driving under the influence," McLauglin added.

The city won’t explain what was said to let Latimer back on the job, and the traffic ticket issued by Alabama Marine Patrol only states Latimer was driving a friend's boat when it was stopped for people sitting on the rear while being operated. It also said Latimer refused a blood alcohol test at the time of his arrest..

"Police are supposed to uphold a certain image, and that's not happening here," McCue explained.

Both women said they don't think he should be allowed to work in full capacity until his case is tried in court.

"I don't necessarily think he should lose his job, but administrative leave would be something I would keep in consideration," McLauglin added.

"He can do that and he can keep his job, but he is the one who will arrest me for it? No, that's not OK," McCue explained.

A spokesperson for the City of Scottsboro said Latimer will remain in his position through the end of the mayor's term in November. It's unclear when the application process and interviews will start for the next chief.