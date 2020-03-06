Clear
Residents praise governor's decision to create coronavirus task force.

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 9:19 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

Gov. Kay Ivey has created a Coronavirus task force of disease specialists and agency officials. Even with no reported cases in Alabama, the governor says she wants the state to be as prepared as possible.

"My first thought was I would've thought she would've created the task force a little bit earlier to address some issues before the state gets hit with the Coronavirus," Matthew Capone, who lives in Huntsville, said.

Capone said he's been staying updated on everything going on with the Coronavirus. He said when he saw this morning that the governor created this task force, he was happy she made that decision and is anxious to see what comes of it.

"We'll see what kind of guidelines this task force comes up with," Capone said.

The governor said the task force is going to discuss any precautions or developments with the virus and make any recommendations necessary to her. People I spoke with agree with the governor's decision

"I think everybody needs to be prepared for this and try to be as safe as possible," Labaco, who lives in Huntsville, said.

Lobaco recently moved to Alabama and told me he believes the Coronavirus is a concern for people nationwide. Having this task force makes him feel a little more at ease.

"I think a lot of people are getting scared and they should take precaution in everything they do," he said.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says it has continued to work and prepare for any cases that could come about.in. Doctors with the department say the risk for coronavirus still remains low in Alabama.

