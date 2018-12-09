Residents not worried about area flood warnings

According to the National Weather Service, the warning for the Paint Rock River expires Tuesday and the warning for the Flint River expires Monday morning.

People who live near the Flint River told WAAY 31 the water in the area is normally around 2-3 feet, and they're not afraid of the rising waters.

"It's about this normal when it gets flooded," Al Taylor, a man who lives along Flint River, said.

Taylor has lived along the river for eight years, and he told us the thought of river water flooding his house has never crossed his mind.

"I was never worried about it," Taylor said.

He and his next door neighbor Ann Marie both told WAAY 31 the only time the water's even gotten close to their homes was in the spring of 2011.

"One time in 8 years," Taylor said.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) the Flint River crested at it's highest point ever on April 28, 2011 just one day after the state's historic tornado outbreak. On that day water levels rose to 24.58 feet.

The NWS also reports the river's highest crest this year 20.72 feet on March 1st.

"It may be a little higher at times, but it's never flooded the land," Taylor said.

The Central Volunteer Fire Department serves the area, and they told us people like Taylor who live along the Flint River should be aware of the rising waters overnight.