Residents in Butler Terrace never informed about high levels of Radon

People who live at Butler Terrace told WAAY 31 they were never informed about the high levels of radon found in some of their apartments.

Radon is a radioactive, colorless gas that can be deadly.

Independent testing found apartments owned by the Huntsville Housing Authority had elevated levels of this substance in some of the units.

People say they're frustrated they were never directly told by the Huntsville Housing Authority about the toxic gas that's currently found in some of their homes.

"They should let us know about stuff like this. I think they need to let everybody know stuff like this instead of putting people in these apartments," says Lakesha Thompson, who lives in Butler Terrace.

Thompson didn't even know there was Radon in her neighborhood until we told her today.

"I don't like it at all and want to know more about it," she says.

Thompson and her 3 children live there.

"Seriously? Kids too. Not cool. Not cool at all. We're supposed to be like one nation. I don't understand," she says.

Other people in the community tell us they found out about the Radon exposure through friends and social media.

They did not want to go on camera with fear of eviction from Huntsville Housing Authority. The city is in the process of redeveloping the area and moving current residents to other parts of the city.

"We ain't cared about. That's common sense we're not being cared about if they know anything about it and we put out here...It's like comparing yourself to an animal. Am I an animal or am I human? I'm human. Even an animal doesn't even need to be exposed to things like this," says Thompson.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency's map of Radon zones, all of North Alabama, except for Marshall and Dekalb Counties, are listed in zone 1, which is the highest possible.

"I'm gonna go question. Radon......Really?," asks Thompson.

WAAY 31 reached out to the Executive Director for Huntsville Housing Authority about why they did not inform their tenants about the dangerous chemical exposure and are waiting to hear back.