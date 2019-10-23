Residents displaced, dog dies in Madison apartment fire

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Residents are displaced and a dog is dead after an early Wednesday fire at a Madison apartment complex.
Fire crews spent most of the night and early morning at Magnolia Pointe at Madison Apartment Homes in the 7900 block of Madison Pike.
No people have been reported injured, but a dog inside one of the units died.
Multiple people are displaced Wednesday morning because power was cut to one building.
Fire crews said some residents will be able to go back to their homes once power is restored.
Those who lived in the unit where the fire started will not. The American Red Cross is assisting them.
The fire remains under investigation.
