Residents demanding changes made near new Providence development construction

Traffic headaches near a construction site in a popular area in Huntsville have some residents and drivers demanding for changes and safety improvements to be made.

But, one of the developers of the Village of Providence, Todd Slyman, told WAAY 31 this area was made to be pedestrian friendly and to slow traffic down.

He said that is exactly what is being done.

But some residents disagree and say it's an unsafe area for drivers and pedestrians.

"It's getting worse, it's getting worse," Tonya Despain, who lives in the Providence area, said.

Despain is building a home in the Hillcrest area of Providence. Right now she not only has to deal with traffic built up in the area, but also there is only one way to enter into the neighborhood. That entryway is unpaved right now, and she says sometimes even construction equipment is in the way.

"We've seen many ambulances and fire trucks that have had issues being able to get in and out of this community, and you know when someone calls an ambulance second counts," she said.

Despain said she wants a safer community for her grandchildren to come and visit her, but she feels like concerns residents have aren't being heard.

"This is a family community. Not only a family community, it's a community where a lot of people from out of town stay in the hotels and we just want a safe area for people to enjoy themselves," she said.

I brought Despain's and other residents concerns to Slyman. He told WAAY 31 they don't see any safety concerns and traffic is flowing as intended

"We really don't have any traffic issues," he said.

I asked him if there is anything being done to fix there only being one entryway into the Hillcrest area, and he said plans to do so are in motion.

"The city has plans when they widen Highway 72 to do a right in right out on Hillcrest Avenue, so that will be an additional way on the opposite side of Hill Creek," he said.

Slyman says no issues have been brought to him directly, but Despain says she and other residents have reached out to different people to try and fix the issues. She hopes something gets done soon before a bad traffic accident occurs.

"We just want a solution to this big problem," she said.

Slyman told WAAY 31 paving will be done within the next couple of weeks to fix the gravel issue on the entryway.

He says this may cause traffic backups in the coming weeks.