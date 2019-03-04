Volunteers working to help survivors after EF-4 tornado ripped through Lee County

In Lee County, 23 people have been pronounced dead after a tornado ripped through the area.

On Monday, WAAY 31 spoke to one man who said he saw the storm firsthand, and he was out trying to help the victims on Tuesday. He said his daughter has friends who stay in the area that was devastated by the tornado.

"It's like you took it and flipped it completely upside down and refurnished it upside down. There were four or five of her little friends in that house," said Donnie Cowart, who lives in the area.

People in the community were out searching for victims on Tuesday, along with assisting with the clean-up effort.

Right now, because of all of the destruction, many roads are closed indefinitely. Helicopters are being used to try to find people who might be trapped in debris.

In the Beauregard community of Lee County, dozens of volunteers at a local church were helping on Tuesday to gather food, toiletries, clothes and anything else that people in the area need. Volunteers said they estimated more than 100 tons of items have been donated so far.