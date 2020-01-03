Rescuer discusses saving family from Falkville flooding

One of the Morgan County Rescue Squad members who helped save a family of four stranded in their flooded minivan in Falkville on Friday talked to WAAY 31 about the experience.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says the family was driving on Lacon Road when their van was trapped in high water levels that rose up to the doors.

It took them about 15 minutes to get the family out.

Justin Powell, a member of the squad, wants people to know it's not worth taking a chance and driving through flooded roadways.

"While they were on scene assisting the first vehicle, another vehicle entered the water, with a family of four, two adults, two children, which evidently ran off the road," Powell said.

As the family drove into the deep water, the vehicle got stuck and the doors wouldn't open.

"(You’re) getting the small children, the water is moving, just making sure they don’t get moved by the water,” Powell said of the squad’s actions.

“Use your best judgement and just don’t drive through this. It’s the best precaution."