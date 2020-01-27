Rescue diver explains what it was like at deadly fire in Jackson County

Multiple agencies responded to the deadly fire Monday at the Jackson County Park.

Several recovery boats were out on the water all day long, working to recover people and boats.

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus told WAAY 31 they are checking every piece of debris in the water to make sure everyone is accounted for. He also said they will continue to search for people for the next 3 to 4 days.

Several local dive teams responded quickly to the scene to help rescue people from the freezing water early Monday morning. Morgan County Dive Squad, Rosalie, Scottsboro Fire and Rescue and Scottboro Police, Jackson County EMA, and state troopers were just some of the agencies that responded to the scene.

On Monday afternoon - WAAY 31 spoke with a first responder from a dive squad out of Boaz, who struggled to tell us what he saw while rescuing people this morning. He said you can never prepare for a situation like this.

"I've never been on something that's been this bad before. It's the first time I've ever been to a situation where there's been boats on fire and boats on water just trying to to help find people," says Jonathan Windsor.

Windsor has been on the dive squad for a couple of years but tells WAAY 31 seeing the families waiting on the dock to see if their loved one is OK, broke his heart.

"I've got two kids on my own. I don't ever want to see a situation like that," he says.