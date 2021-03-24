Morgan County Rescue Squad warns about flood dangers coming with Thursday's severe weather

Heavy rain predicted for Thursday could lead to more flooding just a week after storms drenched North Alabama.

If you do have to drive, the Morgan County Rescue Squad says to drive slow, and if you see any water over the road - turn around.

"It's a cliche that everybody's heard before, turn around don't drown, but it's a very true statement. people just don't realize if there is water across the road at all you should not drive across it," Tony Weikert, an official with the Morgan County Rescue Squad, said.

Weikert said they were fortunate last week that there were no serious injuries, and hope people take proper precautions Thursday, especially with the possibility of 3 to 4 more inches of rain being added to some already flooded areas.

During the March 17 storms, they had four rescue calls in just 12 hours. Nobody was seriously injured but it doesn't mean the situations weren't dangerous.

"Three of them were people who had to exit and get on the roof of their vehicle because the water had risen so fast," Weikert said.

He said if you do have to leave your home tomorrow you should never underestimate flood waters on roadways.. a mistake could cost you your life.

"If you can't see the road at all even if it's just a little bit bit of water, do not try to go through that. turn around, it's better to take the longer route. I know everybody's in a hurry to get home, everybody's in a worry to get to work grocery store whatever but it's better to be late than to not get there at all," he said.