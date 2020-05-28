Rescue crews searching for missing teen at Elk River Park Road boat launch

Several North Alabama rescue crews are working to find a missing teenager last seen near the boat ramp at the end of Elk River Park Road.

Miguel Alonso, 16, was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, brown pants, and white shoes and was bank fishing near the boat ramp.

The sheriff’s office says Miguel’s fishing pole was found near the water.

The call that he was missing came in about midnight. Crews have been searching since 10 a.m. Thursday.

Crews currently in the water searching include the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Athens-Limestone Rescue, Killen and Rogersville fire departments, Alabama State Troopers Marine Police, Alabama State Parks service and state Game and Fish wildlife services division.

Please call 256-232-0111 with any information.