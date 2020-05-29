Rescue crews pick back up search for missing teen at Limestone Co. boat launch

Rescue crews headed back in the water around 8 am Friday morning. A Limestone Co. Sheriff's Office representative tells WAAY31 that the water is extremely murky from Thursday storms. They are using sonar technology to search on multiple boats. They say this morning its to dangerous to have divers search, but that may change.

Miguel Alonso, 16, was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, brown pants, and white shoes and was bank fishing near the boat ramp. The sheriff’s office says Miguel’s fishing pole was found near the water. Crews in the water searching Thursday included the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Athens-Limestone Rescue, Killen and Rogersville fire departments, Alabama State Troopers Marine Police, Alabama State Parks service and state Game and Fish wildlife services division.