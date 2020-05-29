Rescue teams searching for hiker in Jackson County

Rescue crews are searching for a hiker Friday morning who was last seen Thursday night with his mother at Walls of Jericho in Jackson County.

According to Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen with the Jackson County Sheriff's office, the man got seperated from his mother. She made it out okay. Crews were out searching Thursday night and are searching again Friday morning. A helicopter with the Alabama Law Enforment Agency is joining in on the search.

WAAY 31 has a news crew headed to the scene. We will have more information as it becomes available.