Republican group’s billboard tells U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks of Huntsville, others to resign

Image of the Mo Brooks billboard from the Republican Accountability Project website

Other billboards target Ted Cruz and Kevin McCarthy

Posted: Jan 29, 2021 4:28 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A group calling itself the Republican Accountability Project is putting up billboards demanding the resignations of lawmakers accused of promoting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks of Huntsville is one of the targets based upon his assertions that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and his speech at an event prior to the riot that some have said helped contribute to the insurrection. (Learn more HERE and HERE)

“You lied about the election. The Capitol was attacked. Brooks: Resign,” the billboard says.

Other billboards send the same message to U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley and U.S. Reps. Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Madison Cawthorn.

“If you’re a Republican politician who supported the Big Lie that there was widespread fraud in this election, if you objected to the certification of legitimate Electoral College votes, or otherwise pretended that Congress could overturn the will of the American people, you will be held accountable,” according to information on the group’s website.

Learn more, including the four leaders of the group who say they are Republicans, HERE

