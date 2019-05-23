Clear

Representatives from Scotland visit Athens to sign Sister City agreement

Stonehaven, Scotland and Athens, Alabama will be "Sister Cities."

Posted: May. 23, 2019 10:51 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

This week, representatives from Stonehaven, Scotland will join Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks in signing an agreement for the two to be Sister Cities.

An Athens City spokesperson, Holly Hollman, says as part of the visit, the visitors from Scotland will attend Singing on The Square, tour Downtown Athens, take a plane ride over the area and attend the Memorial Day ceremony at the Limestone County Event Center.

Following the Memorial Day ceremony, the city says Limestone Chapel and Athens police will escort the remains of Water Tender 2nd Class Edgar D. Gross, 39, of Athens, to the cemetery. Hollman says Gross was nameless for 77 years, and he was buried as an unknown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

According to Hollman, Gross's remains had gone unidentified since he died during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, but they were identified in September of 2018.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events