Representatives from Scotland visit Athens to sign Sister City agreement

This week, representatives from Stonehaven, Scotland will join Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks in signing an agreement for the two to be Sister Cities.

An Athens City spokesperson, Holly Hollman, says as part of the visit, the visitors from Scotland will attend Singing on The Square, tour Downtown Athens, take a plane ride over the area and attend the Memorial Day ceremony at the Limestone County Event Center.

Following the Memorial Day ceremony, the city says Limestone Chapel and Athens police will escort the remains of Water Tender 2nd Class Edgar D. Gross, 39, of Athens, to the cemetery. Hollman says Gross was nameless for 77 years, and he was buried as an unknown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

According to Hollman, Gross's remains had gone unidentified since he died during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, but they were identified in September of 2018.