Representative Ball says he disagrees with Alabama Memorial Preservation Act

Representative Mike Ball who says he was one of two republican in the legislature who voted against the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act when it was passed in 2017.

"I just think that law is bad policy," said Ball.

"I couldn't see a good reason why the state should tell cities and counties who they could and could not commemorate on their own property."

He says now he would support legislation to change that act.

"I just thought that local communities should be able to decide for themselves," he said.