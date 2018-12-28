Flooding reports across the Tennessee Valley

Here is list of Emergency Management Agencies from around the Tennessee Valley with reports of flooding, power outages, and road closures:

COLBERT COUNTY-EMA officials said there are no road closures or power outages to report on Friday morning.

DEKALB COUNTY-EMA officials said County Road 112 between Alabama 75 and County Road 27 in Sylvania is closed. County Road 39 near Collinsville is also closed. DeKalb County EMA Director Anthony Clifton said County Road 39 usually floods. Clifton said they expect more roads to be closed later on Friday. They are seeing ponding on roads so motorist are encouraged to drive carefully.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL-EMA officials said there were reports of a trees and power lines down overnight but all power has been restored. Some parts of the road washed away on County Road 138 in the Rocky Branch area near the Lawrence County line. The road is closed temporary. Franklin County EMA Director Jody Hitt says the road is located in a rural area and there is an alternate route local drivers can use. Hitt said the road may not be repaired until next week.

JACKSON COUNTY- The Jackson County Sheriff's Highway 117 is now back open after a mudslide caused traffic trouble in Jackson County. The mudslide resulted in road closures off the highway near Stevenson and Flatrock. A vehicle was also submerged in a creek near County Road 119 and Highway 30. Deputies said the vehicle lost control and ran off the roadway into the creek. The driver is okay and was able to escape. The sheriff's office believes the weather was a factor in the crash. Several other wrecks have been reported in Jackson County this morning, but the sheriff's office says they are mostly minor.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY-EMA officials said there are no road closures or power outages to report on Friday morning.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL-EMA officials said low lying areas are flooded and water is standing on some of the roadways but there are not road closures at this time. Some trees are down and power outages were reported but all power has been restored.

LINCOLN COUNTY, TN-EMA officials said there were minor power outages overnight but all power has been restored.

MADISON COUNTY-EMA officials said there are no road closures or power outages to report on Friday morning.

MARSHALL COUNTY-EMA officials said there are no road closures or power outages to report on Friday morning. Officials due expect to have some later in the day.

MORGAN COUNTY-EMA officials said there is standing water on the roadways and there were multiple wreck reports overnight. At this time, there are no road closures.