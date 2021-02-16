Reports: Ice remains on North Alabama roads

North Alabama temperatures aren’t expected to get above freezing on Tuesday, so ice that formed on roads during Monday’s winter weather could remain.

Here’s what we’re hearing from public safety officials. We’ll update this as we get more information.

Athens

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said streets still have slick spots. There is a tree down at Grace Avenue and First Street, so avoid that area until crews can remove the tree. Limbs and trees are still covered in ice and some could fall throughout the day.

“If you have to be out, watch for fallen limbs and trees and use caution approaching and driving over bridges,” he said. “We did get spotty snow, so there may be patches of snow on streets that will melt and refreeze. Take your time.”

Johnson commended the Public Works Department for working throughout the ice event to sand bridges, intersections and around Athens-Limestone Hospital. Dolph Bradford, who supervises the Street Department, said his workers are having to take their time reporting to work today because of icy conditions, but crews will be out treating areas as soon as they can.

Florence

Florence police say most of the roads and bridges remain impassable.

Please stay off the roads if possible.

Call 256-760-6610 for any non-emergency issue to ensure 911 does not get overwhelmed.

Madison County

Memorial Parkway, I-565, and Research Park are back open at this time. Please use caution as there are still some patches of ice on the roadways, according to Huntsville police.

Ice is developing on both directions of US 431 at MP322.1 at Old Hwy431 in Madison County, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Marshall County

The Marshall County EMA says there are numerous icy patches throughout the county, and travel is not recommended.

More from the EMA:

Albertville: 431 passable with numerous icy patches and the turn lanes are all ice. problems with ice on numerous city streets.

Boaz: 431 icy patches. Icy patches on some streets. 205/431 intersection icy.

Arab: 231 is very slick, city streets fairly slick. Travel not recommended.

Guntersville: River Bridge is OK. Use caution. Hwy 69 Georgia Mountain very slick, 431 has icy patches and city streets.