Reports: Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses out for season with injury

Multiple outlets are reporting that star Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses was injured during a Tuesday night practice and will miss the entire football season.

According to a story on ESPN.com: “Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said on the SEC media teleconference that Moses' injury will require surgery and he will be out ‘indefinitely.’”

And in a Saturday Down South story: “According to reports out of Tuscaloosa, junior linebacker Dylan Moses tore his ACL on Tuesday and is expected to miss the upcoming season. Keeping in mind Alabama already lost projected starting middle linebacker Josh McMillion to a season-ending injury and is planning to start true freshman Christian Harris in his place, losing Moses would compound the Tide’s issues at linebacker.”

Saban said the loss is "certainly a character check for our team."

Moses was likely the second-ranked Crimson Tide's top defender after the loss of a number of standouts to the NFL, including inside linebacker Mack Wilson. Alabama opens the season Saturday against Duke in Atlanta.

Moses was a finalist last season for the Butkus Award given to the nation's top linebacker. He led the team with 86 tackles.

The Tide had already another projected starter at inside linebacker, Joshua McMillon, to a preseason knee injury. That left freshman Christian Harris topping the depth chart going into the season at an already thin position.

Alabama's season opener against Duke in the 2019 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game is at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.