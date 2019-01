Reports: Alabama QB Jalen Hurts enters NCAA transfer portal

Jalen Hurts, one of Alabama's star quarterbacks, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to both ESPN and AL.com.

The junior quarterback has one year of eligibility left.

According to ESPN: "Entering the transfer portal is a necessary step to make him available for contact by other college football programs. While sources indicate Hurts is expected to leave Alabama, entering the portal doesn't lock him into doing so."

