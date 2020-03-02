Clear

Report shows gas prices have fallen in Huntsville

GasBuddy's daily survey shows gas prices have fallen slightly in Huntsville.

Posted: Mar 2, 2020 9:07 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Average gas prices in Huntsville have fallen 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.19 on Monday.

This is according to GasBuddy's daily survey.

Prices in Huntsville are 7.6 cents a gallon lower than a month ago and are 3.7 cents higher than a year ago. As of Monday, the cheapest station in Huntsville is priced at $2.00 and the most expensive is $2.59, according to GasBuddy.

The lowest price in Alabama on Monday is $1.92 a gallon. The highest is $2.65. The most expensive price in the country on Monday is $4.89.

