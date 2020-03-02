Average gas prices in Huntsville have fallen 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.19 on Monday.
This is according to GasBuddy's daily survey.
Prices in Huntsville are 7.6 cents a gallon lower than a month ago and are 3.7 cents higher than a year ago. As of Monday, the cheapest station in Huntsville is priced at $2.00 and the most expensive is $2.59, according to GasBuddy.
The lowest price in Alabama on Monday is $1.92 a gallon. The highest is $2.65. The most expensive price in the country on Monday is $4.89.
Related Content
- Report shows gas prices have fallen in Huntsville
- Report: Gas prices decrease in Huntsville
- Report: Gas prices decline in Huntsville
- Gas prices increase in Huntsville
- Gas prices declining in Huntsville
- Gas prices rise in Huntsville
- Report: Huntsville area gas prices on the rise
- Report: Gas prices getting higher in the Huntsville area
- Gas prices steady in Huntsville area
- Gas prices rising in Huntsville area
Scroll for more content...