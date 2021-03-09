Report says Madison County Jail cameras were accessed in worldwide hack

Hundreds of cameras at the Madison County Jail are among those impacted by a worldwide hack.

According to a report from Bloomberg, which first reported on the breach, 330 security cameras inside the jail were among tens of thousands accessed by a small group of hackers. It says the jail is caught up in a worldwide breach of security cameras installed and monitored by the tech company, Verkada.

A spokesperson for that group says the hack "Exposes just how broadly we're being surveilled, and how little care is put into at least securing the platforms used to do so, and it's also just too much fun not to do it."

According to Bloomberg, the hackers said they were able to see live feeds, archived video and even listen to conversations, including those between police and suspects.

WAAY 31 contacted the Madison County Sheriff's Office and expects to receive information from the department on Wednesday.

You can find the full report by Bloomberg here.